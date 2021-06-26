Letter | Commentary on crime and safety was conjecture
A recent Commentary by leaders in local law enforcement is missing sources to cite claims of increased violent crime nationwide and “70% re arrest within two years.”. The commentary failed to highlight that we have made a commitment to incentivize rehabilitation. For years, across the state we have used politics to sentence nonviolent offenders whom we are angry and frustrated with who live with challenging behavioral health issues.www.santacruzsentinel.com