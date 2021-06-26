Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aptos, CA

Letter | Commentary on crime and safety was conjecture

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 14 days ago

A recent Commentary by leaders in local law enforcement is missing sources to cite claims of increased violent crime nationwide and “70% re arrest within two years.”. The commentary failed to highlight that we have made a commitment to incentivize rehabilitation. For years, across the state we have used politics to sentence nonviolent offenders whom we are angry and frustrated with who live with challenging behavioral health issues.

www.santacruzsentinel.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aptos, CA
Aptos, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy