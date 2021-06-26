Ronda Rich: Toting my bags to DC
When I was one year out of college, I said goodbye to my small-town newspaper job, packed my bags, and toted them to Washington, D.C. Literally, I toted them. Though the word “literally" is almost 100 percent overused in today’s language, it hits the bulls-eye in this story. In those days, luggage didn’t have wheels. My luggage was a deep, vibrant pink set of Samsonite which I had been collecting as gifts since the seventh grade. One of the pieces was a beauty case with a tray to section off cosmetics.www.dawsonnews.com