Ronda Rich: Toting my bags to DC

I have to admit, when my team convinced me that it was my turn to be in this feature I was a little nervous sharing the inner workings of my bag with you and also thinking, “How in the world am I going to be able to showcase all of the things I carry around with me daily in one photo?” I’m definitely someone who likes to be prepared for any scenario at all times, so my purse is often packed with all the necessities. To spare you all the intimate details, I chose a few things that are essential to me that I hope you find helpful too that are available to purchase around town and are great for busy, summer days!