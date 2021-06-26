Lauren London drops new clothing collection with Puma

Lauren London (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

Actress Lauren London teamed up with Puma and launched her new “Forever Stronger” capsule collection on Friday, June 25. The capsule is inspired by London’s hometown of Los Angeles while representing her strength, perseverance, authenticity and love through special footwear and apparel. The collection includes a special black and white suede shoe which was released exclusively in women’s sizing as well as a T-shirt and a hoodie that has “Forever Stronger” embroidered on it. The pieces are also adorned with a tiny blue heart to honor her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle.

“I am so grateful and proud to drop my first collection with my Puma family. I wanted to make sure that each piece was authentic to who I am and my style. This collection expresses a constant reminder that through it all, no matter what happens in life, may we be forever stronger. Looking forward to more to come,” London told Hypebeast in a statement.

The Forever Stronger Puma capsule is available at Shoe Palace, Champs, Foot Locker and at Puma.com. The prices range from $30 to $75. The collection is also being sold at Nipsey’s apparel shop, The Marathon Clothing Store.

“My Son Kam told me he was proud of me today. 🥺💫. This collection and what it stands for is deeper than clothing for me. Forever Stronger has been a mantra for me throughout my journey with grief. I’ve been through the depths of despair, but I am still here. May this collection remind you of your own divine strength. No matter what life brings, may we all stand stronger. I know this because I live it💙🙏🏽🏁,” London posted on Instagram.

Check out a few pictures from the collection below.

(Image source: Instagram – @laurenlondon)

(Image source: Instagram – @laurenlondon)

(Image source: Instagram – @laurenlondon)