Kourtney Kardashian Calls Boyfriend Travis Barker Her ‘Vampire’ After Steamy Date Night

By Lex Briscuso
 14 days ago
Love bleeds! Kourtney Kardashian called her boyfriend, Travis Barker, her “vampire” following a sexy date night outing at Craig’s in West Hollywood, as well as an event in honor of Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

“My vampire,” the Blink-182 star, 45, commented on a set of steamy snapshots of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, posing in the same little black dress she wore during the Thursday, June 24, outing. He also included vampire and black heart emojis. “My vampire,” Kourtney responded to the comment, adding a black heart emoji.

The happy couple, who first sparked romance rumors in Palm Springs in January, have been leveling up as a couple since they made their relationship Instagram official in February. Between packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles, steamy Instagram posts and comments to and about each other and all the tattoos the musician has gotten for the Poosh founder in recent months, it’s clear this duo is dedicated to one another.

Most recently, the reality star was spotted sitting side stage during a rooftop concert the former Aquabats member played with collaborator Machine Gun Kelly on June 19. She watched the set alongside MGK’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, and her BFF Addison Rae before giving her man a big kiss while he was seated at his drum set.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is so thrilled with Kourtney’s newfound romance — and they are convinced a proposal is “imminent” from the drummer. “Marriage is almost certain,” the insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source added, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Plus, the lovebirds have a packed summer ahead of them. A second source previously raved to Life & Style that Travis “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions” for himself and the lifestyle blogger over the next few months.

