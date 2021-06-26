A New Name For an Ocean; and a New Ocean Yet to Be Named?

A Pig-snouted star is what can describe the newest discovery made in the South of the Pacific ocean, which seems to be dating from the era of the dinosaurs. This new finding is a totally new family of these fossils that exists for almost 200 million years, measures 3 cm from end to end, and is 8 cm long. It has been observed that these kinds of fossils hide up to 560 meters deep, in a habitat that has not change during the past millennia. This can be possible probably because tropical areas are ancient, dating back to the Jurassic period, says O’Hara, the leader of the study.