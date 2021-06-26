Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A New Name For an Ocean; and a New Ocean Yet to Be Named?

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An ocean is a very large expanse of sea — or the whole body of salt water — which covers almost three quarters of the Earth — and although the name has been in use for some time, one ocean received a new name which has been accepted by many official organizations and government agencies; while a new ocean may be forming.

thegate.boardingarea.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

107K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#East Africa#The Arctic Ocean#Southern Ocean#National Geographic#Indian#The African Plate#African#Somalian#Arabian#Eos#Nubian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Science
Related
Wildlifekfgo.com

Fish once labeled a ‘living fossil’ surprises scientists again

(Reuters) – The coelacanth – a wondrous fish that was thought to have gone extinct along with the dinosaurs 66 million years ago before unexpectedly being found alive and well in 1938 off South Africa’s east coast – is offering up even more surprises. Scientists said a new study of...
Sciencesciencealert.com

Leading Scientist Warns an Irreversible Arctic Tipping Point May Already Be Triggered

The tipping point for irreversible global warming may have already been triggered, the scientist who led the biggest-ever expedition to the Arctic warned on Tuesday. "The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far," said Markus Rex.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Living fossil with arms made of 'pig snouts' discovered in the South Pacific

An eight-armed, pig-snouted brittle star found in the depths of the South Pacific has roots reaching back to the days of the dinosaurs. The brittle star, which has a body just 1.1 inch (3 centimeters) in diameter and arms approximately 3 inches (8 cm) long, represents a completely new family of these starfish relatives — one with members dating back 180 million years, to the Jurassic period.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Study Reveals Earth Once Tipped Over On Its Side and Back Again

A new study is revealing our planet took a strange turn about 84 million years ago. It tilted by 12 degrees. "True polar wander (TPW), or planetary reorientation, is well documented for other planets and moons and for Earth at present day with satellites, but testing its prevalence in Earth’s past is complicated by simultaneous motions due to plate tectonics," write the researchers in their study.
Environmentinews.co.uk

The heat dome proves climate change is not a distant threat – it’s here now, and it’s killing people

We are running out of superlatives to describe what climate change is doing to the weather. Temperature records have been broken, smashed and then obliterated. Droughts have been prolonged, extreme and then brutal. Storms have gone from damaging to unprecedented to apocalyptic. Eventually we are left with the language of destruction and death, as only this can adequately communicate the consequences of our actions.
Earth SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Gigantic Antarctic Lake Suddenly Disappears in Monumental Vanishing Act

As the world gets warmer, staggering transformations are taking place in some of Earth's coldest locations – events that might go completely unnoticed by humans, were it not for our eyes in the sky. In a new study, satellite observations reveal one such stunning phenomenon: The sudden disappearance of a gigantic lake in Antarctica, which abruptly vanished from view during winter 2019. This was no small body of water, researchers report, with estimates the lake on Amery Ice Shelf in East Antarctica held some 600–750 million cubic meters (21–26 billion cubic feet) of water: more than all the water in Sydney Harbor,...
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists discover prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile in Australia

Scientists have discovered a new species of giant prehistoric crocodile that roamed south-east Queensland’s waterways millions of years ago, a finding which sheds more light on the evolutionary lineage of these large reptiles.According to the researchers, including Jorgo Ristevski from the University of Queensland in Australia, the new species, named Gunggamarandu maunala, is “one of the largest crocs to have ever inhabited” the continent.The genus name Gunggamarandu means “river boss,” and the species name maunala means “hole head” – referring to the large, hole-like openings located on top of the animal’s skull that served as a place for muscle attachment.“The name...
Earth ScienceIGN

There Is Now a Fifth Ocean on Earth

The National Geographic Society has named the Southern Ocean, which is the water surrounding Antarctica, the world's fifth ocean. The Southern Ocean joins the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic oceans as an offiicial world ocean on June 8, which was Worlds Ocean Day, as reported by National Geographic. This doesn't...
WildlifePosted by
Daily Mail

Dinosaur 'maternity ward' is unearthed in the ARCTIC: Scientists find first evidence that seven species including tyrannosaurs and 'polar bear lizards' lived year-round in Earth's colder regions

A dinosaur nursery once used by seven different species including tyrannosaurs and 'polar bear lizards' has been found in an unexpectedly chilly location — the Arctic. Researchers from the universities of Alaska Fairbanks and Florida State found fossil remains of very young dinosaurs from the Prince Creek Formation in Alaska.
WildlifeNew York Post

Alaskan baby dino fossils suggest ‘polar dinosaurs’ lived in Arctic year-round

Baby dinosaur fossils found in northern Alaska suggest that the reptiles lived year-round in the Arctic and were likely warm-blooded, a new study revealed. The “unexpected discovery” of embryos and just-hatched babies from at least seven non-bird dinosaur species shows that the prehistoric animals survived extended periods of winter darkness and freezing temperatures in the inhospitable climates, according to research published Thursday in Current Biology.
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Study finds dinosaurs lived and reproduced in the Arctic

A new study has been published by researchers from Florida State University that challenges the notion that ancient dinosaurs were cold-blooded creatures that required tropical temperatures to survive. Paleontologists from Florida State University and the University of Alaska Fairbanks published a new study finding that nearly all types of dinosaurs, ranging from small and bird-like creatures to the massive Tyrannosaurus, not only reproduced in the Arctic but lived there year-round.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Pacific Ocean, the Place of a New Fossil Discovery

A Pig-snouted star is what can describe the newest discovery made in the South of the Pacific ocean, which seems to be dating from the era of the dinosaurs. This new finding is a totally new family of these fossils that exists for almost 200 million years, measures 3 cm from end to end, and is 8 cm long. It has been observed that these kinds of fossils hide up to 560 meters deep, in a habitat that has not change during the past millennia. This can be possible probably because tropical areas are ancient, dating back to the Jurassic period, says O’Hara, the leader of the study.
ScienceDiscovery

Watch Out! There's a New Ocean on the Block

Can you name all four (I mean five) oceans in the world? Did you possibly forget the Southern Ocean? The fifth ocean was first recognized by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and given the name “Southern Ocean'' by the U.S. Boards on Geographic Names in 1999. However, recently on World Oceans Day, National Geographic announced the Southern Ocean would be the newest addition among recognized oceans on the map.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Advanced New Ocean-Observing Satellite Starts Providing Science Data

Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, the latest spacecraft to monitor sea surface height, releases its first science measurements to users. After six months of check-out and calibration in orbit, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite made its first two data streams available to the public on June 22, 2021. It launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on November 21, 2020, and is a U.S.-European collaboration to measure sea surface height and other key ocean features, such as ocean surface wind speed and wave height.
AnimalsScience Now

Black-footed albatrosses find a new home across an ocean

You are currently viewing the summary. The first flight of Snowflake, a black-footed albatross fledgling, marked a milestone in a binational project of the United States and Mexico aimed at keeping the birds safe from the rising sea levels that threaten their survival. After years of planning, dozens of permits from both countries, half a million dollars in funding from several nongovernmental organizations, and extra complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, two teams of scientists from both countries finally chose 21 black-footed albatross eggs from Midway Atoll, in Hawaii, in January and flew them to Guadalupe Island, a reserve off Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. There, they met their foster parents: experienced Laysan albatross pairs. Eighteen Midway eggs hatched in February. The team repeated the journey across the Pacific in February with 12 1-month-old, fluffy black-footed chicks. Nine reached the island safely. As the rest of Snowflake's fellows take wing, the team is planning to bring 80 more black-footed albatross eggs to Guadalupe Island in the next few years.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Is AGE the key to how big volcanoes will blow? Older craters erupt less often but when they do the explosion is larger and more dangerous, researchers say

Volcanic activity is difficult to predict, even when it is closely monitored. But researchers now believe a crater's age might offer clues, with older volcanoes producing less frequent but larger and more dangerous eruptions. They gave the example of Mount St. Helens in the US, which became active 40,000 years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy