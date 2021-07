An Erie man is in jail Saturday after leading police on a car chase and running away from a crash. Around 3 p.m. Friday, Erie police say they tried to pull over an SUV driven by 32-year-old Dequin Ward at East 9th and Reed Streets. He briefly pulled over, then pulled back on the road and took off. About a mile later, he rear-ended another car, got out of his SUV and ran off. Police caught up and arrested him.