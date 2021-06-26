Why Meghan Markle Used a Different Name on Daughter Lili’s Birth Certificate
On June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a new child, a daughter named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, into their little family. This time around, though, Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family. TMZ noticed one specific change after Lilibet’s arrival: On Lili’s Santa Barbara birth certificate, both parents have listed their names differently than on their son Archie’s birth certificate. Meghan is listed as “Rachel Meghan Markle.”www.elle.com