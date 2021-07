Ever since its discovery, the CRISPR Cas 9 for gene editing has been pushing the boundaries of genome modifications. Just last month, we reported how researchers were using CRISPR to fix cholesterol in monkeys. Now, in a major breakthrough, researchers at University College London (UCL) injected the CRISPR-based drug into the blood of six people with a genetic condition. Three of them showed promising results paving way for further trials using this approach.