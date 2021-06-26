Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Missouri Senate votes to renew key tax for Medicaid funding

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators passed a bill to renew a key tax for Medicaid funding early Saturday after hours of debate over coverage of family planning services.

The GOP-led Senate voted 28-5 to send the bill to the House.

Senators were able to advance the bill after some Republicans joined with Democrats to vote down a proposal that sought to cut off any government money for Planned Parenthood.

Missouri already bans any Medicaid funding from being used to pay for abortions. But the Missouri Supreme Court last year overturned another provision in a state budget law forbidding Medicaid reimbursements to any Planned Parenthood clinic, even those that don’t provide abortions.

Several Republicans raised concerns that blocking all Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, without first getting a waiver from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, could violate federal rules and put billions of dollars in federal Medicaid funding at risk.

The latest version of the bill also includes a ban on Medicaid spending on any medications or devices “used for the purpose of inducing an abortion.”

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has threatened to cut $722 million from the state budget July 1 if lawmakers don’t reup the tax on hospitals and other medical providers by then.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

501K+
Followers
272K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Medicaid Funding#Ap#Gop#House#Republicans#Democrats#Planned Parenthood#Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Appeals court upholds rationing of hepatitis C treatment

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Corrections can deny a life-saving but expensive hepatitis C medication to inmates, a federal appeals court ruled in a split decision. The dissenting judge in last week’s 2-1 ruling at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the majority’s opinion will condemn hundreds of prisoners to long-term organ damage and suffering, The Courier-Journal reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy