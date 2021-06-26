Cancel
Allentown, Bethlehem schools would get ‘Level Up’ funding in budget heading to Pa. governor’s desk

By Sarah Cassi
A Lehigh Valley lawmaker’s goal to help Pennsylvania’s neediest school districts is one step closer to becoming a reality. Language identical to state Rep. Mike Schlossberg’s “Level Up” bill is part of the $40.8 billion 2021-22 state budget approved late Friday by the state General Assembly. “This is a monumental...

