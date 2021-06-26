Structural engineer discusses concerns raised in 2018 report

On June 30 the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from County Engineer Dan Davis about ongoing projects that required attention. This included signing an IDOT payment voucher in the amount of $29,079.76 to HGM Associates for costs related to engineering services rendered on L-31. The supervisors also discussed an ongoing situation with the Corps of Engineers pertaining to an existing easement along Highway 2 at 185th Avenue. The question at hand was whether the easement should be vacated with all supervisors in an agreement that the matter should be discussed further with members of the Corps of Engineers in attendance. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon stated that he would like to visit with the Corps, as well as the Washington Levee District, to discuss the situation further.