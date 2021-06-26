Isak Rosén: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile; A Fast Winger Who is Great in Transition

You only get one chance at a first impression. For a draft prospect, a last impression can be just as important. How a prospect ends their season can leave a lasting thought in the minds of some scouts. Perhaps the player showed improvement in an area that others were concerned about earlier in the season. Maybe the player over came a struggling part of their season. It could be that the player had a fantastic time in one of the last events of the season, such as a playoff or an international tournament. The latter is what happened with Leksands IF forward Isak Rosén. He was a scoring machine at the World Under-18 Championships. It could be his ticket to hearing his name called out on Friday instead of Saturday next month.