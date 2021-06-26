Cancel
MLB

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 76

By Thomas Smith
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Marisnick is a guy I hadn’t really seen much of or known much about before he came to the Cubs. For those of you who haven’t followed along with me through the years, I have a bit of tunnel vision regarding baseball. I don’t really watch or follow anybody but the Cubs. I don’t watch highlight shows, etc. So I don’t know much about guys who don’t play on either the Cubs or in the NL Central unless a guy is a real big star. Marisnick obviously has never ascended to stardom. Oh, I’ve seen him linked to Cubs in rumors over the years, so I knew the name. But this is really the first time I’m seeing him play.

