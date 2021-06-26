Cancel
NFL

90 players in 90 days: Linebacker Marquel Lee

By Sean Murphy
Buffalo Rumblings
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills have added tremendous depth to their linebacker group this offseason, ensuring that a scenario like last year’s nightmare—an injury to Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds at the same time—won’t leave them scrambling for suitable replacement players. Granted, replacing linebackers of that ability level is nearly impossible, but general manager Brandon Beane recognized that the team was in a bind last year, and he has done his due diligence to give the team better options in the event of some more injuries.

