The daughter of a firefighter helping the search and rescue effort following the condominium building collapse in Surfside, Florida, was found dead in the rubble. As WPLG reports, the Miami’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2 found the 7-year-old girl’s body on Friday night. While the girl’s father was not among the firefighters who first recovered the girl, he aided in the removal of her body, draping the girl in his jacket. He also reportedly placed an American flag on the gurney.