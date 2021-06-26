Cancel
Rangers express interest in 19-year-old Northampton prospect Caleb Chukwuemeka as Scottish Champions eye cut-price deal for forward

By David Kent for MailOnline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Scottish Champions Rangers have expressed an interest in Northampton prospect Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Rangers are weighing up a cut-price move for teenager Chukwuemeka who made his breakthrough at senior level last season, making 28 appearances for the Cobblers.

Four were from the start with Chukwuemeka scoring twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6kFA_0ag318vw00
Rangers are eyeing a cut-price deal for Northampton youngster Caleb Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka has yet to sign a professional contract, leaving League Two Northampton in a vulnerable position if his future is not resolved before his current youth contract expires at the end of next January.

Were he to make a cross-border switch at the end of his deal Northampton would be entitled to around just £60,000 in compensation, a situation that has alerted Rangers.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Norwich and Club Brugges in the past.

Chukwuemeka is the brother of Villa’ England under-18 starlet Carney, who made his first team debut in May, and the Midlands club have considered reuniting the siblings at Villa Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZRWo_0ag318vw00
 The 19-year-old has made 28 appearances for the Cobblers this season scoring four goals
