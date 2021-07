It did not take long for many Gators athletes to take advantage of the new opportunities available under the name, image and likeness bill which went into effect July 1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in June of 2020 that would allow college athletes in the state to profit off of endorsements and other company revenue. The Florida legislation was set to go into effect July 1, 2021. Eventually the whole nation got on board, and the NCAA announced all athletes would be eligible to be paid starting July 1. The NCAA decision also opens the door for profit from autographs and personal advertising campaigns.