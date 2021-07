Police are on the hunt for a cycling fan that went too far at the Tour de France this week. During the first stage of the gruelling cycling race, a woman was seen stepping out onto the road, holding a sign that read ‘Allez Opi-Omi’, which translates to ‘Go Grandma and Grandpa’. Unfortunately, she got a little too close to the action, colliding with a number of competitors and causing carnage out on the course.