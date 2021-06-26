Is This How Prince Harry's Childhood Friends Think Of Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry is officially back in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex returned to his home country this week in order to attend the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana. The ceremony is set to be held in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday (via ET). Harry is expected to reunite with his older brother, Prince William at the ceremony, as the pair commissioned the statue together as a tribute to their beloved mother.www.thelist.com