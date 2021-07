One of the best teams in the league takes on the team from the nation’s capital, as the Connecticut Sun travel to take on the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. The Sun arrive to D.C. with the WNBA’s third-best record, as they are 10-5 so far this season. They, along with Las Vegas and Seattle are the only three teams with 10-or-more wins in the league. Connecticut hit a little bit of schneid two weeks ago, where the squad lost three-in-a-row. However, they recovered nicely last week, picking up wins over the Dallas Wings and the red-hot Chicago Sky.