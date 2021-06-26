Senior Staff’s Response to Statements in The College Reporter
The statement from a small group of faculty titled “Franklin & Marshall Faculty Statement in Solidarity with Palestine,” which was published in the independent student-run newspaper, The College Reporter, does not reflect the views of the College or our faculty as a whole. Right now, there are people in our community near and far, and particularly in our Jewish community, who are angry, hurt, and confused by the original statement.www.the-college-reporter.com