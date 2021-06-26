Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Quentin Tarantino Considered Remaking Reservoir Dogs as His Final Movie

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuentin Tarantino confirmed to Bill Maher on Real Time that his next movie will be his final project as a director, and it could have been a remake of Reservoir Dogs. Released in 1992, Reservoir Dogs is Tarantino's first feature-length movie, marking his debut as a director in Hollywood. He has since said he plans to retire after shooting his next project, which will be his tenth movie.

movieweb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Bill Maher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir Dogs#Real Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Quentin Tarantino Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It’s lucky that Quentin Tarantino doesn’t consider the first and second volumes of Kill Bill as separate movies, otherwise he’d have retired after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood having constantly reiterated his desire to step away from directing feature films once he makes it to number ten. The six-year...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino says he’s definitely retiring after his next film

Quentin Tarantino insists he will retire after his next film. The Oscar-winning director behind Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogsand Inglorious Basterds has regularly said he will call it a day after his 10th project. His ninth film,Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. In past interviews, he has claimed he only plans to make 10 films before retiring to concentrate on writing film books and theatre.“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” he told Bill Maher in a new interview.“I don’t have a reason that I...
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Quentin Tarantino turned his last movie into a novel, but don't think you know the ending

- - - Two years after "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" hit theaters, Quentin Tarantino has novelized his Oscar-winning movie, calling the result a "complete rethinking" of the story. Re(BEGIN ITAL)packaging(END ITAL), cynics might think. But that's not quite right: The book is a distinct experience - rangier, sexier, bloodier. More wistful, and somewhat more oblique in meaning, it expands the film's world even as it comments upon it.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Burt Reynolds Died Happy Having Been Cast in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Quentin Tarantino Says

Burt Reynolds was running his lines for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before he died of a heart attack at the age of 82 on Sept. 6, 2018, Quentin Tarantino says. Speaking in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning to promote the novelization of his 2019 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the Oscar-winning writer-director opened up a bit about casting Reynolds in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, even though they never got to shoot any footage.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Quentin Tarantino: From the screen to the page

Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has fulfilled a new dream, by publishing his first novel – an adaptation of his acclaimed period epic, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Tarantino about the pleasures of becoming a novelist and a father, and his plans for his 10th (and final) film.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Did Hollywood Legends Clint Eastwood and Steve McQueen Ever Share the Screen?

There was once a time in Hollywood where TV westerns served as a way to catapult your career to the next level. After starring in Wanted: Dead or Alive, Steve McQueen became the first TV actor to officially reach movie star status, ultimately being dubbed one of the "coolest" guys in the business. Similarly, after leading the TV show Rawhide, Clint Eastwood went on to become a western icon for playing Dirty Harry and starring in countless box office hits. But despite being two of the biggest stars in the world, did they ever share the screen together?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quentin Tarantino revealed which movie he almost chose to be his last

Acclaimed film director, Quentin Tarantino, is one movie away from retirement. The filmmaker confirmed the plans he had for his latest work. The race of Quentin Tarantino has been one of the most followed and commented on Hollywood. The director has been at the forefront of projects that have revolutionized, in many aspects, the cinema. However, he would already have everything planned and, within his ideas, his farewell from the main chair in the sets is very close.
Celebritieswsgw.com

Quentin Tarantino on living the literary life

Quentin Tarantino has earned two Academy Awards and made some of the most talked-about films of his generation. Now, he opens up about fatherhood, filmmaking and his new novel in an interview with correspondent Tracy Smith for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast July 4. Tarantino, best known for writing...
Moviessacramentosun.com

Quentin Tarantino reiterates his retirement plans

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): During a recent appearance on 'Real Time with Bill Maher', filmmaker Quentin Tarantino reiterated his plan to retire after the next film, noting that he has even considered making his swan song a reboot of 'Reservoir Dogs'. According to Deadline, Maher questioned the 58-year-old filmmaker's...
CelebritiesComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Says Burt Reynolds Died Happy, Reveals What He Was Doing Final Night Alive

It's only fitting that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino got his name from entertainment, previously confirming to EW that his mother chose the name in part because of Burt Reynolds' character in the TV series Gunsmoke. The Oscar winner had never collaborated with the actor before but was set to amend that with his ninth feature film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Reynolds was tapped to play a part in the film but tragically passed away before filming could begin. Speaking in a new interview, the director opened up about Reynolds' working with him prior to his death saying that he died happy.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Quentin Tarantino Announces Next Movie as His Last Before Retirement

In a new episode of Pure Cinema Podcast, cult favorite director Quentin Tarantino has stated that he is ready to finish his career at the top of his game. He has said that he doesn’t want to exceed more than 10 films on his resume, and so far, he’s filled his filmography with nine entries, the latest being Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Quentin Tarantino explains why he's quitting after his next movie

Quentin Tarantino's 10th movie will be his very last according to the man himself, but why?. Revered for classics like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Inglourious Basterds, the director has been working in the industry for around three decades now. Appearing on US chatshow Real Time with Bill Maher recently...
CelebritiesVulture

Bill Maher Reacts to Quentin Tarantino’s Novel by Saying He Should Make More Movies

Quentin Tarantino has made it clear that he plans to stop writing and directing after his tenth film, meaning he only has one more to go, if we’re counting both Kills Bill (the grammatically-correct pluralization) as one piece. This upset Bill Maher last night on Real Time with Bill Maher, where Tarantino was appearing to promote the novelization of his most recent (and penultimate, apparently) film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. You know, like how you used to go to the Scholastic Book Fair and there’d be novelizations of Lizzie McGuire episodes that were easy to read and came with a gel pen. Maher’s reaction to the book was … to tell Tarantino he should keep his film career going. Way harsh. “You’re too young to quit, and you’re at the top of your game, Maher says. “That’s why I want to quit!” Tarantino responds. “Because I know film history, and from here on, directors do not get better.” Tarantino pleads his case, saying, “I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win an argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that, but at the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, it’s not as many as other people, but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have.” But Quentin, if you don’t make more movies to novelize, how will you make all that sweet, sweet paperback money, hmmm?
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Quentin Tarantino Bought Another Movie Theater

Throughout much of the pandemic, Californian cinephiles waited patiently for the day that they’d be able to see a movie on the big screen again. In April, an announcement came that was devastating to many of them: ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres would be closing down, resulting in the end of over 300 theaters across the state. At a moment when film distribution models seem to be in flux, this was a new and unpleasant addition to the mix. Netflix took over the lease of New York’s Paris Theatre in 2019, saving the space. That was a welcome maneuver, but the likelihood of a streaming service taking over hundreds of theaters seems a lot less likely.
MoviesTVOvermind

Quentin Tarantino Wants to Take a Crack at a First Blood Movie?

He wants to make another movie then retire. He wants to make a ‘good’ movie and keep going. He doesn’t want to make another movie. He this, he that, and the other thing. It kind of feels that Quentin Tarantino isn’t really sure what he wants to do at this point since he keeps flipping from one idea to another and flirting with retirement in his own arrogant manner since he doesn’t want to stick around and see his work go downhill as he thinks happens to so many directors. In the meantime, people can’t stop gushing over his ‘genius’ and cover up his arrogance by saying that he owns it and that he’s allowed to be arrogant since he is a filmmaking marvel. Now he wants to go make another version of First Blood, the novel that inspired the first Rambo movie. It does sound as though he’s wanting to stick to the book, which was a lot more hardcore than the movie, and it ended in a very different way as well. But while it might be something that’s right up Tarantino’s alley it’s easy to think that he needs to make up his mind and pick a project since many people are ready to write him a blank check, so to speak, since his other movies have been deemed as absolutely wonderful.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Talking to Quentin Tarantino, Debut Novelist

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Taranton about his first work of fiction, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, out now from Harper Perennial. *. On transforming his influences:. Mitchell Kaplan: Talk a little bit about just how you’ve gone down these...

Comments / 0

Community Policy