Watch now: Praying mantis chews head off cricket

TGR’s 26th annual film release STOKE THE FIRE explores our athletes’ evolution within skiing and the pure joy that manifests from that process. The stoke means different things to different people based on where they are in their evolution. For some it is about committing to a new world, a lifestyle, and the friendships that blossom from that commitment. The choice to enter this world is a spark, and with every new experience the fire grows. With more knowledge comes more exploration, both physically and geographically, that helps to understand what those raw experiences connected with nature do for the soul. With more experience an examination of our shared history becomes important, and ultimately some of us might want to test our limits at the upper echelon of what is possible by drawing upon the sum of our knowledge and experiences. While the answers we find are different for everyone the pursuit of this evolution is something sacred, the pursuit is what stokes the fire. Thanks to our partners at Atomic, Black Diamond, GSS, Helly Hansen, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, K2, Kastle, Mica Heli, 1%, onX, Protect Our Winters, Red Bull, Scott, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, The Ski Journal, Third Edge Heli, Tincup, The North Face, Volkl, and Yeti. The worldwide tour for Stoke the Fire launches in September - if you are interested in licensing the film to bring it to your town, fill out our licensing request form here!