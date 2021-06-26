Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Horror Stories Trailer Unleashes a New Nightmare Every Week This Summer

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Murphy's unnerving universe is expanding this summer with American Horror Stories premiering the first two episodes (seven episodes in its entirety) July 15th exclusively on FX on Hulu. It will lead directly into the flagship show, which will be concluding on Halloween night. The spin-off series will offer spooky standalone tales. FX describes the series by flashing the words in the trailer, "Every episode brings you a different nightmare."

movieweb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Taissa Farmiga
Person
Dyllón Burnside
Person
Paris Jackson
Person
Sierra Mccormick
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Matt Bomer
Person
Charles Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Story#Fx#Rubber Woman#The Murder House#American Crime Story#Impeachment#Ratched
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesThrillist

The Terrifying New 'Candyman' Trailer Will Make You Want to NOT Say His Name

If the mere act of saying one word a few times summons a terrifying killer with a hook for a hand, you probably want to quit saying that word. There are so many other words to say! And, yet, the characters in the trailer for Nia DaCosta new Candyman movie simply cannot get enough of saying the guy's name. Go ahead and try it yourself: Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman. OK, fine, it's a little infectious. But, at least in the world of the movie, it'll probably get you killed.
TV SeriesGamespot

New American Horror Story Season 10 Poster Is Freaky And Fishy

The first trailer for American Horror Story Season 10 has been revealed. The season is titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, and it premieres in August. As the title suggest, American Horror Story: Double Feature will feature two stories, which the official tagline describes "one story by the sand and one story by the sea." This striking poster definitely suggests the season's aquatic horror vibe, and shows some kind of weird, alien-like creature--with a fish for a tongue-- getting intimate with a fanged woman, who could possibly be a siren or perhaps a mermaid. Check it out below:
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Neal McDonough Joins ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10

American Horror Story is about to gain a bit of intensity as it welcomes Neal McDonough as a regular character that will stick around for the season. Since the beginning of the series, it’s been seen that various actors have come and gone as the show has moved forward. Regulars that stuck around for a while include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and several others, but there have been plenty of other actors that have come and gone throughout the years. The tenth season is even bringing in former child star Macaulay Culkin, but as of yet no one really knows what’s going on with the season and what it will be about. All that’s known for certain is that the cast members that have been announced are bound to make this an exciting return since the pandemic made it necessary to shut down production on the season. Obviously this happened to many shows and movies across the business, but with AHS it’s been a long wait since season 9, which carried the 1984 theme and included plenty of regulars along with several faces that we either hadn’t seen before or newcomers that hadn’t joined the group yet.
MoviesFANGORIA

THE 8TH NIGHT: Watch The Trailer For Netflix's New Korean Horror Movie

If you've been sleeping just a little too soundly at night, check out the Netflix trailer for Kim Tae-hyung's upcoming Korean horror movie The 8th Night. A monk wielding prayer beads, an axe and a whole lot of faith is humanity's only hope for protection against an ancient spirit bringing rage and despair. Two ancient, evil entities have been locked away for over a millenia. When one of these beings awakens, the protectors must stop it before it possesses seven weak human hosts and unleashes hell on Earth.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Horror Story Spinoff Trailer Introduces Rubber Suit Woman And More Creepy Monsters

Awwwww shit, everybody! Before the star-studded American Horror Story: Double Feature shows up and rattles our brains in the fall, the long-running franchise is offering up a buffet of bite-sized treats with the spinoff American Horror Stories. While it's not so clear yet what we can expect to see, FX has now given fans an extended teaser that not only confirms a female form is now inside Murder House's infamous Rubber Suit, but it also delivers a first look at a bunch of other freaky-ass-looking creatures and spooky beasts.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Teases a Possible Return to Murder House (PHOTO)

Could Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story spinoff American Horror Stories revisit an old haunt?. In a newly-released promo poster for the anthology series debuting Thursday, July 15 on FX on Hulu, a familiar house makes a prominent appearance alongside an iconic series costume donned by an unknown character. It would seem that American Horror Stories is returning to the spot where it all began as Murder House makes an appearance alongside a rubber suit-wearing woman.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"

Just because "AHS" franchise co-creator Ryan Murphy has FX on Hulu's spinoff series American Horror Stories premiering on July 15 and American Horror Story: Double Feature debuting on August 25 doesn't mean he doesn't have a minute or two to bust Sarah Paulson's chops a little. Just to rewind for a second, earlier this week Paulson revealed that Season 6 "Roanoke" wasn't a season she would look back upon fondly- saying she was "underwhelmed by the whole experience." Well, Murphy waited until Paulson shared an Instagram post promoting a DÔEN blouse when Murphy jumped into the comments section to ask a question with just enough sass and snark to earn three laughing emojis from Paulson:
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories: Lourd, Trejo, Lynch, Bomer & More Confirmed

With FX on Hulu's horror anthology spinoff series set to start haunting the streaming service starting next week, fans of the "AHS" universe are getting a look at the impressive line-up that's set for American Horror Stories. With Ryan Murphy & company introducing us to Rubberman, the last time around? Well, it just seemed right to get to know some of the folks that might just find her showing up when they least expect her. And as Murphy writes in the caption to his Instagram post, the line-up released isn't even half of it. But when your line-up includes Matt Bomer, Aaron Tveit, Danny Trejo (as Santa?!), Billie Lourd, Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, Charles Melton, Kaia Gerber, Madison Bailey, John Carroll Lynch, Kevin McHale, Naomi Grossman, and others? Not a bad way to start…
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's 'I Think You Should Leave' Drops a Beautifully Bananas Season 2 Trailer

The beauty of Netflix's I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's Netflix sketch show, is that if you try to explain a sketch to someone, you sound like you've lost your grasp on reality. Like, if I tried to describe one of the most meme'd and hilarious installments from the first season, I might say, "A man wearing a hot dog suit drives a hot dog–shaped car into a menswear store and tries to blame everyone else for the accident, including a man wearing a suit and tie that makes him look an awful lot like a hot dog." Does that paint a good picture of why it's funny? Not exactly, but it's also one of the funniest things I've ever seen.
TV SeriesNME

‘American Horror Story’ spin-off to bring back former cast members

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed 21 stars set to appear in the show’s forthcoming spin-off series. Murphy shared a teaser video on Twitter yesterday (July 7) revealing that Paris Jackson, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, and more will feature in American Horror Stories. In...
MoviesElite Daily

Twitter Is Absolutely Dragging This Trailer For A Horror Movie Called Karen

The last two decades have been the golden age of television content. Between the rise of prestige TV in the aughts and the streaming wars of the 20-teens, viewers have become accustomed to a level of quality programming that was once unimaginable. So when an old-school bad-looking TV movie comes along, it’s a bit of a shock, as if viewers have forgotten just how schlocky the medium once was. But the newest pulled-from-the-headlines movie-of-the-week to follow this tradition, Karen, is something else. If the Karen movie trailer is anything to go by, Twitter will have a field day when the film hits the airwaves.
TV Seriespapermag.com

'American Horror Stories' Cast Has Been Revealed

More of the cast for American Horror Stories has been revealed and it's safe to say: we're screaming. Original cast members from American Horror Story, of which Stories will be a spin-off, like Billie Lourd, John Carrol Lynch, Matt Bomer and Naomi Grossman, will also appear on the show. But as for who else will appear, there's no telling — taking Murphy at his word, we're in for some good surprises: "And that's not even the half of it."

Comments / 1

Community Policy