American Horror Stories Trailer Unleashes a New Nightmare Every Week This Summer
Ryan Murphy's unnerving universe is expanding this summer with American Horror Stories premiering the first two episodes (seven episodes in its entirety) July 15th exclusively on FX on Hulu. It will lead directly into the flagship show, which will be concluding on Halloween night. The spin-off series will offer spooky standalone tales. FX describes the series by flashing the words in the trailer, "Every episode brings you a different nightmare."movieweb.com