Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as they get under way today with Switzerland vs Spain and Belgium vs Italy. The Swiss beat the world champions France in that shootout thriller to secure their place in the last eight but it doesn’t get any easier from here on in, with the Spanish looking dangerous and racking up goals in their past couple of matches. Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres are all among the goals and Switzerland face a tall order keeping them at bay tonight in St Petersburg, especially with midfield...