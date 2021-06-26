COVID cases in Sun Cities continue stabilizing

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported the overall number of Sun Cities COVID-19 cases at 5,945 on June 25. That's an increase of less than 1% over the last week (5,922). Breaking it down by ZIP code, there were 2,356 in Sun City’s 85351 code and 1,681 in Sun City’s 85373 code, which includes areas of Peoria and Surprise. Sun City West’s 85375 ZIP code had 1,908 cases. These are cumulative case counts and do not reflect those who have recovered.