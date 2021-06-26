Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
1077 WRKR

ZZ Top Plot Extensive 2021-22 North American Tour including Elkhart County Fair in Goshen, Indiana

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ZZ Top will make their return to the road next month, kicking off an extensive North American tour that will run through early 2022. The Texas blues-rock trio will begin its trek, titled A Celebration of ZZ Top, on July 16 in Manchester, Iowa. They’ll play through the end of the year, then pick up again in April 2022 and conclude the tour on May 14 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. The band plans to add more dates to the itinerary.

wrkr.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fair#Casino Hotel#Indiana#Music#North American Tour 2021#Ind Ford Center#Ill Village Commons#S S#Ga#Mo#Casper Events Center#Nev#Idaho#Colo Fiddler#Ohio Pnc Pavilion#Iowa Alliant Energy#Council Bluffs#Harrah#W V#Va
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Woman Destroys Record by Eating 50 Chili Dogs at West Michigan Bar

A mysterious woman walked into a West Michigan bar, destroyed their chili dog eating record then went to Dairy Queen. Molly Schuyler is in her early 40's and has been a professional competitive eater since 2012. She's famous enough to have her own wiki page. Wikipedia tells us that she's from Minnesota but currently lives in Maryland. We don't know if that info is up to date, but it wouldn't be unusual for a professional competitive eater to travel the country to eat. In fact, last June a social media star named Raina Huang from California took on a Kalamazoo eating challenge and killed it. You can see that whole story by clicking here.
Public SafetyPosted by
1077 WRKR

Fireworks Injuries Have Doubled In Last 10 Years

Michigan loosened up restrictions on fireworks ten years ago and since then injuries from fireworks has doubled. I have been lighting fireworks, bottle rockets, m-80s, you name it since I was a kid and I've been pretty lucky only getting a couple lighter burns and one quick fuse with a firecracker has my hand burning for a week. Other than that, I still have all my fingers, toes and eyebrows.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan Is The Coldest In The Country Right Now

Did you walk outside this morning and think to yourself, "It's a little chilly"? If you did, that's because it is unseasonably cold, even for Michigan! Michiganders are used to cold winters. Even a chilly Fall is expected, but its JULY!. Michigan is chalking up the coldest temperatures in the...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Fastest Police Car Isn’t a Car at All, and it’s Made in Michigan

There's a new sheriff in town: the Ford F-150. The new Police Responder is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle. Watch for it in your mirror this Fall. Squad cars have come a long way since the classic black and white sedans of The Blues Brothers and Smokey & the Bandit movies. It was the 1980s when the police began to add real sports cars to their squads of uniform Crown Vics and Chevy Caprices with the gumball on top and bull bar on front. Remember the first time you saw a Mustang lettered up and parked in the median? It didn't feel like you even had a chance to outrun that. In 2002, Michigan State Police had a Camaro that would hit 159 mph. The Dodge Chargers added some muscle to the force for a time, before law enforcement vehicles began trending towards SUVs. Today, a beefed-up Ford F-150 is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle on the road.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Work from Harbor is the Best Way to Work from Home in Michigan

Work habits changed during the pandemic and some people are still working from home, What if you could work from your boat? Of course it's a thing in Michigan. At 3,288 miles, Michigan's shoreline is second-longest only to Alaska in length. The Great Lakes State owns the recognition for the most miles of freshwater coastline in the entire country, and we have almost as many lakes as Minnesota's 10,000. California is the only state with more registered boats, and they only win by about 50,000.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Ted Nugent Surprises Battle Creek Bar By Dropping By

Patrons at Barney's Bar in Bedford north of Battle Creek got a surprise when Michigan rock icon Ted Nugent stopped by. A photo of Ted's visit was shared on the Battle Creek-based Facebook group Carryout Club with the caption:. Thank you so much to Ted Nugent for supporting my grandma’s...
Detroit, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

VIDEO: Terrifying Fireworks Explosion Apparently Erupts Into Chaos In Detroit

UPDATE: Information is starting to come out that this may have actually happened in Toledo, OH. A video which has already reached 1 million views apparently emanating from Detroit, Michigan shows a fireworks display gone terribly wrong. After a fire started at the fireworks sight, it caused the entire fireworks collection to ignite, causing panic and mass chaos as people fled for their life and safety. There is no indication as to where this took place in the video description, although multiple people are confirming it came from Southwest Detroit in the comment section.
LifestylePosted by
1077 WRKR

Eleven Unique Sites and Oddities to See in the Great Lakes State

Forget the everyday things in Michigan and check out some of these weird ones. Michigan is definitely home to an insane amount of things to do and see. The Mitten's great outdoors provide us with endless opportunities like camping, hunting, hiking, fishing, and so much more. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find a bunch of weird things to check out too.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Check To See If You Got Your Michigan Bear Permit

If you applied for your Michigan bear hunting permit, now is the time to check to see if you have been selected. Not every hunter in Michigan is a bear hunter, but for those who enjoy the sport, there is nothing like being in the woods and suddenly a 500 pound black bear steps into view.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

One Star Reviews of Five-Star Kalamazoo Restaurants

Even the best restaurants get terrible reviews. We looked at ten of the top-rated restaurants in Kalamazoo and what it is that people hated most about them. There is something seriously wrong in Kalamazoo with the aggressive, egomaniacal restauranteurs. People love to complain. Sometimes a staff member may be having...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

‘Fuzzy Memories’. What Long Gone Kalamazoo Bar or Club Do You Miss Most?

Very few topics evoke as many memories (and remarkably, some aren't totally fuzzy) as a discussion of bars and clubs from our "wasted" youth. Whether you grew up here (and maybe snuck in for the first time with a fade ID) or you went to school at Western, K-College, or got a nursing degree at the now long-gone Nazareth College, bars and clubs have been a big part of many of our lives.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Ride Lake Huron Side of Michigan

I did some serious riding on the bike this past weekend and had never been on the Lake Huron side of the Michigan and it turned out to be a great ride. I have been doing a lot of yard projects this year on the off weekends and the other weekends have been spent with my son fishing and swimming so I had not had time to get the bike out and doing any riding.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Kung Fu Bubble Tea Shop Opening In Kalamazoo

I had never heard of bubble tea, but after trying it for the first time a few years ago I was hooked. That's why I'm excited that Kalamazoo is about to get their first bubble Kung Fu tea shop opening up at 5043 West Main St, in Kalamazoo, MI. The announcement was recently made on their Facebook page, without pinpointing a solid Grand Opening date. Founded in Queens, NY on April 30, 2010, Kung Fu Tea is America’s largest bubble tea brand with over 250+ locations across the U.S.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan Stunt Woman Successfully Flipped A Car In Detroit

It takes a certain kind of person to put yourself in danger for the entertainment of others. I think it's something we take for granted when we're watching a movie, tv, or streaming show. But for every action scene there is someone behind it risking their lives to get the perfect shot. Michigan's queen of stunt people easily goes to Sara Holden, who recently flipped a car in River Rouge Detroit. She was attempting to do the stunt in Traverse City, but couldn't acquire the permits to pull it off.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

10 Myths About Michigan That Even Some Residents Believe

If you are like me, you are fascinated by all things creepy like true crime, urban legends and mysteries, you are in the right place!. After diving deep down a rabbit hole about the Mothman and how he's been spotted around Lake Michigan as recently as May of this year, I wanted to look into other myths, cryptids and urban legends around Michigan!

Comments / 3

Community Policy