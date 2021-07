On the heels of its second anniversary in June, Hopin, the leading all-in-one event management platform that enables immersive and interactive experiences from anywhere, announced today it is enhancing and expanding its event marketing suite with the acquisition of Attendify. Hopin also announced today several impactful company updates as part of Illuminate, a first-of-its-kind hybrid series bringing together thousands of professionals to highlight innovation in the events industry featuring guest speaker, Malala Yousafzai1, Nobel Laureate and Co-Founder of Malala Fund.