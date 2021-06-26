Bicyclist killed in accident in San Luis Obispo

Man was struck by a semi-truck turning east onto Suburban Road

–On Friday at approximately 7:20 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police and Fire responded to a bicyclist vs. vehicle accident at Suburban Road and S. Higuera. The bicyclist, who was identified as 61-year-old Salvador Cortez, was traveling northbound on S. Higuera when he was struck by a semi-truck turning east onto Suburban Road.

Immediately, first responders began providing emergency care to Cortez. Despite those efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The accident is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.