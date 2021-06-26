Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

Bicyclist killed in accident in San Luis Obispo

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRtFm_0ag2zEFx00

Man was struck by a semi-truck turning east onto Suburban Road

–On Friday at approximately 7:20 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police and Fire responded to a bicyclist vs. vehicle accident at Suburban Road and S. Higuera. The bicyclist, who was identified as 61-year-old Salvador Cortez, was traveling northbound on S. Higuera when he was struck by a semi-truck turning east onto Suburban Road.

Immediately, first responders began providing emergency care to Cortez. Despite those efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The accident is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Accidents
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Bicyclist#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Fire in riverbed shuts down traffic on highway

–At approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched to a vegetation fire south of the Niblick Bridge within the Salinas River. Fire engines arrived at scene within approximately five minutes and discovered a fire burning adjacent to northbound Highway 101. Investigators determined the human-caused fire originated in the river, spread up slope, and impacted Highway 101. The ¾ acre fire shut down northbound traffic on Highway 101 and all railroad traffic for nearly an hour.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Second fire extinguished in riverbed over the weekend

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to two small vegetation fires in the Salinas riverbed within 24-hours of each other over the weekend. The first fire occurred on Friday at approximately 6:21 p.m. which was accessed off Navajo Ave. The fire was a small 10’ x 10’ area and was quickly extinguished by responding units from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.
Salinas, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Authorities to conduct drone flights over Salinas River

Program will be used to gather information about potential fires. –Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting periodic drone flights in the Salinas riverbed to increase wildfire situational awareness. The drone is equipped with visual and thermal imaging cameras that provide real-time video and data transmission to the...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Salinas riverbed cleanup project continues

–Despite the heat, the Paso Robles Police Department Community Action Team (CAT) is still hard at work continuing cleanup within the Salinas Riverbed due to high fire risk, trash accumulation, and sanitation concerns. From June 14-18, approximately 11,500 pounds of trash and discarded materials were removed at a cost of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy