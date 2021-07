Cheating has become incredibly prevalent in Apex Legends as of late and players, especially those at the top end of the skill spectrum, are fed up. The battle royale, which launched back in 2019 and became an overnight success, initially struggled to get a handle on the population of unsavory types flooding through the gates of Kings Canyon despite Respawn’s multiple attempts at curbing the behavior. Barely more than a month following release, the developer publically announced that it had permanently banned more than 700,000 accounts for partaking in illicit activities, at the same time coming down hard on the individuals responsible for selling the necessary software directly.