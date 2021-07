The 2021 Call of Duty codename may have just leaked on Battle.net, and an accompanying logo offers clues for the setting for this year’s game. According to Tom Henderson, Call of Duty 2021 has been added to Battle.net along with the name Slipstream. A logo was also included which shows the Slipstream name and a design that features the name filled in with a sky design. It's unclear if Slipstream is the official title or just a temporary codename.