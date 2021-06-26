Blue Prints for Success: Adam Anderson

With Georgia consistently pulling in top 3 classes every year, talent builds up at each position and most often overshadows some of the former highly touted prospects.

EDGE rusher Adam Anderson was a player who was always overshadowed by the guys ahead of him on the depth chart. Despite leading UGA with 24 quarterbacks pressures and finishing second in sacks with 6.5, the junior edge rusher played second fiddle to the uber-talented Azeez Ojulari.

Ojulari locked down the JACK outside linebacker position for two seasons following the graduation of D'Andre Walker. Ojulari was a raw athlete who lacked in the overall size department in his freshman season but would build out his frame following the 2018 Sugar Bowl, where he made his debut and became Georgia's most effective pass rusher.

While expectations were not as high on a prospect like Azeez, who was coming to Athens as a four-star edge rusher out of Marietta, Georgia, as they were for Anderson, it was Ojulari that took the limelight in Athens. Now, with Ojulari off to the NFL, it's the former five-star Anderson that Georgia will call upon in 2021.

In 2020, Anderson was up there with Ojulari as the two most effective third-down pass rushers. His bend and explosiveness at the point of attack are unmatched by any Bulldog on the roster. But it is his speed rush is that makes NFL executives intrigued.

According to sources, Adam Anderson has a legitimate chance to vault himself into first-round discussions this season. There are expectations around the program of a potential double-digit sack season, along with measurables at the NFL Combine that will be undeniable. He's going to measure in around 6'5, 235 pounds, run a 4.4 in the forty, and vertical over 38" according to sources. NFL executives will be blown away by the athletic profile of Anderson, now he's got to match that profile with production this season.

Anderson was Georgia's trusted third-down pass rusher along Ojulari and created questions about whether he can be a three-down backer for Georgia. While Ojulari was tremendous when getting off his block and getting after his quarterback, he could set the edge in the run game and be just as dynamic as a run defender.

Anderson has not seen too many snaps as a run defender. His ability to speed rush without much hand-fighting is valuable for the Dawgs, but he will need to read plays and win a one-on-one with technique to help out as a rush defender.

With Nolan Smith and Travon Walker looking poised to take over the duties at JACK, Anderson may not see the field as much in running situations. Meaning NFL teams will need to see top-end production as a pass rusher to make up for the lack of run defense.

Leonard Floyd turned into a first-round pick after a successful career in the red and black as a pass rusher. Floyd's natural ability to get after the quarterback made the Bears take the former Bulldog edge rusher. Anderson brings many of the same attributes of a Leonard Floyd; he'll have to perform to the same level.

