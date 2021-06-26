Royal Expert Makes Bold Claim About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Financial Plans
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States for a little more than a year now after they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK. During the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, Harry told the television mogul that his family "literally cut [him] off financially" in "the first quarter of 2020," according to BBC News. Turns out, that was indeed the case. According to Insider, Buckingham Palace's annual financial report basically proves that Harry and Meghan were taken care of until the summer of 2020.