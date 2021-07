An 18-year-old man who was injured in a collision in Lancaster County early Monday morning has died. Police said that Andrew Stoltzfus, 18, of Honey Brook, was ejected from the horse-drawn cart he was driving at 2:46 a.m. Monday on the 5700 block of Division Highway in East Earl Township. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital. He died on Wednesday. Stoltzfus’ horse died at the scene.