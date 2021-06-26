Flood Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Dimmit County in south central Texas Western Frio County in south central Texas Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Localized pockets of between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Big Wells, Batesville, La Pryor, Asherton, Loma Vista, Brundage, Las Colonias, Chula Vista-River Spur, Las Vegas, Winter Haven, Bluff, Divot, Carrizo Hill and Frio Town. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.