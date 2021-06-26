Flood Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northern Texas, including the following areas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through this afternoon * Recent heavy rainfall has led to nearly saturated soils for many locations. Additional rainfall through the afternoon will continue to pose a risk for flooding.alerts.weather.gov