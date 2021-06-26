Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carter County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Carter, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Murray, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:18:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Hughes; Jefferson; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Stephens FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Norman has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of east central Oklahoma southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc and Seminole. In southeast Oklahoma, Hughes. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Murray and Stephens. * Through Sunday afternoon * A weak front will stall over southwest into central Oklahoma. Areas near this front will be a focus for heavy rain development through Sunday. * Flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garvin County, OK
County
Stephens County, OK
City
Garvin, OK
City
Jefferson, OK
County
Carter County, OK
City
Carter, OK
County
Murray County, OK
County
Seminole County, OK
County
Pontotoc County, OK
City
Seminole, OK
County
Hughes County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Jefferson County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Flood Watch
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

Bangladesh juice factory owner arrested after 52 killed in blaze

Dhaka, Bangladesh (CNN) — The owner of a factory where at least 52 people died in a blaze in Bangladesh has been arrested along with seven other people. "Among the 8, one of them is the owner of the factory and his staff," Zaidul Alam, the Police Superintendent of Narayanganj district in Bangladesh told CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy