Flood Watch issued for Carter, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Murray, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:18:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Hughes; Jefferson; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Stephens FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Norman has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of east central Oklahoma southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc and Seminole. In southeast Oklahoma, Hughes. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Murray and Stephens. * Through Sunday afternoon * A weak front will stall over southwest into central Oklahoma. Areas near this front will be a focus for heavy rain development through Sunday. * Flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.