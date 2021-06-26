Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC097-145-270315- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.W.0066.210626T1721Z-210628T0000Z/ /JOPM7.1.ER.210626T1721Z.210626T1800Z.210627T0000Z.NO/ 1013 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Shoal Creek near Joplin. * Until Sunday evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.9 feet. * Flood stage is 11.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 12.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, River Road near Shoal Creek Estates floods. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. .Heavy rainfall received early this morning will cause the creek to rise above flood stage.