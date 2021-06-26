Cancel
Washtenaw County, MI

Flood Warning issued for Washtenaw by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Washtenaw The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has extended the * Flood Warning for Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan Wayne County in southeastern Michigan * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1114 AM EDT, Flooding continues in parts of the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen since Friday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible later today through Sunday. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ann Arbor, Livonia, Taylor, Romulus, Ypsilanti, Flat Rock, Saline, Milan, Grosse Pointe, Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Canton, Downtown Detroit, Detroit, Dearborn, Wyandotte, Trenton, Grosse Ile and Northville. Many roads throughout the area continue to have standing water. Small streams, creeks, low lying areas and drainages will be slow to drain.

alerts.weather.gov
