North Carolina State’s baseball program, like every other college sports program in the country, doesn’t require its players to be vaccinated. They can “make their own decisions,” as Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent said on Friday after four positive COVID-19 tests left his team with only 13 players—four pitchers and nine position players—for an eventual 3–1 loss to Vanderbilt in the College World Series semifinal game. It was NC State's first loss in the double elimination tournament, with a third game against the Commodores initially scheduled for Saturday to decide which team would advance to the best-of-three finals.