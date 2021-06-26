5 hot new restaurants sizzle in this week's most popular Fort Worth stories

What do you do when you buy too much stuff to furnish your new house? Hold a garage sale. And that's sort of what the Hotel Drover is doing to get rid of a few odds and ends that didn't make the cut when the luxe new Stockyards property opened a few months ago. After all, the hotel was decorated during the pandemic last year, with most items being picked out and purchased online, Drover management said in a walk-through interview of the hotel before it opened.