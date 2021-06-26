Parole Set At $10 Million For Accused Sex Offender

(AP News Omaha NE June 26, 2021) A 65-year-old Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting three boys for years is being held on $10 million bail. Steve Danon appeared in court Friday on 12 felonies related to sexual assault of children. Court documents say authorities began investigating Danon in September 2019 when a family friend notified police about the abuse. The man said Danon performed sex acts on him beginning when he was 11 and continuing into adulthood. Danon provided drugs and cash to his alleged victims to keep them silent.