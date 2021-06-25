Cancel
Microsoft’s D.C. shield is showing cracks

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. antitrust spotlight is starting to turn to Microsoft. The $2 trillion software giant has managed to avoid the scrutiny that rivals have attracted. Now some Republicans in Congress are calling for a closer look.

Microsoft’s antitrust battle 20 years ago has helped protect it from the current big technology backlash. The company was excluded from a U.S. House Judiciary Committee scathing report on anticompetitive practices of Silicon Valley behemoths last year. And it has been able to complete several deals, including a $20 billion acquisition for speech tech outfit Nuance Communications and a $7.5 billion purchase of video-gaming firm ZeniMax last September.

Now that’s changing. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the panel, accused Microsoft’s LinkedIn of censoring conservative posts and noted the company has acquired 200 firms over the last 30 years. He won changes to measures approved this week by the committee to rein in Big Tech to ensure they applied to Microsoft.

That could hurt boss Satya Nadella’s dealmaking strategy. With Washington more focused, it may be a good time to lay low. (By Gina Chon)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Banking’s footprint fallacy

UK investors score another win over buyout barons

Didi steers towards more muted Uber-like valuation

Xpeng has second shot at first-mover advantage

Biden’s roads deal is all in the engineering

