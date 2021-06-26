George R.R. Martin Regrets ‘Game of Thrones’ Show Went Past Books, Says His Ending Will Be Different
Two years after the series finale, HBO's "Game of Thrones" continues to generate controversy for where its characters and storylines headed in the final bow. Those bummed about the conclusion to the eight-season show include George R.R. Martin, author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" source books. But while the show may be over, Martin is still churning away at the sixth and penultimate book, "The Winds of Winter." There will then be one book after that which will tie up the whole saga.