TV Series

George R.R. Martin Regrets ‘Game of Thrones’ Show Went Past Books, Says His Ending Will Be Different

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 14 days ago
Two years after the series finale, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” continues to generate controversy for where its characters and storylines headed in the final bow. Those bummed about the conclusion to the eight-season show include George R.R. Martin, author of the “A Song of Ice and Fire” source books. But while the show may be over, Martin is still churning away at the sixth and penultimate book, “The Winds of Winter.” There will then be one book after that which will tie up the whole saga.

www.indiewire.com
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
#Game Of Thrones#Tv News#R R#Series Finale#Hbo#Email Newsletters
