How Khloe Kardashian’s Family Allegedly Feels About Her Breakup With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian first started dating Cleveland Cavaliers (now Boston Celtics) basketball player Tristan Thompson in 2016 and became pregnant only a year later with their daughter, True. But as has been the case with many of the Kardashian-Jenners, their relationship has had very public ups and downs. Thompson has been accused of cheating multiple times, and the most recent rumors, which surfaced earlier this month, appeared to have prompted yet another breakup. Supposedly, Kardashian's family has some thoughts on what is being alleged as the final end to their relationship.