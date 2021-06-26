Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Khloe Kardashian’s Family Allegedly Feels About Her Breakup With Tristan Thompson

By Lauren Vanderveen
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Khloe Kardashian first started dating Cleveland Cavaliers (now Boston Celtics) basketball player Tristan Thompson in 2016 and became pregnant only a year later with their daughter, True. But as has been the case with many of the Kardashian-Jenners, their relationship has had very public ups and downs. Thompson has been accused of cheating multiple times, and the most recent rumors, which surfaced earlier this month, appeared to have prompted yet another breakup. Supposedly, Kardashian's family has some thoughts on what is being alleged as the final end to their relationship.

www.cinemablend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics#Etonline#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesE! Online

Kylie Jenner Details Where She Stands With Tyga 4 Years After Breakup

Watch: Kardashian's Reunion Recap Pt. 1: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep13) These exes are certainly not keeping up with one another. During part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 17 on E!, Kylie Jenner revealed where she stands with ex-boyfriend Tyga. While the lip kit mogul made it clear that there wasn't any bad blood between herself and the "Taste" rapper, they are in no way close.
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

From Amber Rose to Kim Kardashian, Every Woman Kanye West Has Dated Over the Years

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were known for their over-the-top relationship, but in January, their romance came to an end when Kim filed for divorce after six years of marriage. The rapper now appears to be romancing model Irina Shayk, but long before they were even a thing, the Chicago rapper had quite a few high-profile relationships in the public eye. Let's take a walk down memory lane to see every woman who stole the rapper's heart over the years.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Explains Why Kanye West Is No Longer Right for Her

The end of the Kimye era. During the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally opened up about what changed in her relationship with Kanye West. The Skims founder, 40, had stayed mostly quiet about her estranged husband throughout the show’s 20th season, but on the Thursday, June 10, episode, she spoke to Kris Jenner about how she realized she needed a change.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Is ‘Ready’ to Propose: ‘It’s Only a Matter of Time’

Here comes the bride? Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend, Devin Booker, “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. According to the insider, the supermodel’s famous family, including sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, thinks “it’s only a matter of time” before Devin, 24, proposes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Not Shy! Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Travis Barker Make Out in the Studio: ‘My Baby’

Heavy petting! Kourtney Kardashian straddled boyfriend Travis Barker as they passionately kissed in his music studio during the early hours of Friday, June 18. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shared the steamy photos via Instagram that showed her and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, packing on the PDA while Machine Gun Kelly recorded music in the background. Kourtney wore blue jean shorts, a white cropped tank top and a black bra as she wrapped her legs around Travis, who was shirtless and wearing black pants.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Didn’t Bail On Kris Humphries Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ 72-day marriage is still a fixture in the Hall of Fame for short-lived celebrity marriages and during a no-holds-barred interview with Andy Cohen that aired Thursday night, the reality star admitted that she had misgivings about the wedding the night before the ceremony. The sit-down...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Kris Jenner Planning $2 Million Wedding To Corey Gamble In Bora Bora

Keeping Up with the Kardashians officially came to an end this past week. The show infamously chronicled the ups, downs, and love lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. Matriarch Kris Jenner eventually found love on the show with businessman Corey Gamble after her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. Last year, one tabloid alleged the momager was planning on “shelling out” a lot of money for a Bora Bora wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Blac Chyna Is Suing The Kardashians – here’s The Real Reason! – Rob Kardashian And Tyga

According to TMZ, Black Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family that alleges they are responsible for canceling her E! reality show “Rob & Chyna,” in which she starred with her ex Rob Kardashian. “Rob & Chyna” produced one season for the network and gave a spotlight to the former couple’s relationship. The lawsuit said that there was supposed to be a Season 2 of the reality show before the Kardashians allegedly used their “power and influence over the E! network” to cancel it.
CelebritiesNews 8 KFMB

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Pic of Brother Rob

Rob Kardashian is looking healthy and happy. Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of her brother on Instagram on Monday, a rare occurrence after he stopped appearing on the family's reality show,Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe shared a selfie with both 34-year-old Rob and their sister, 23-year-old Kylie Jenner. Rob...
NBAComplex

Tristan Thompson Responds to Lamar Odom After His Comment on Khloé Kardashian’s IG: ‘Play If You Want’

Tristan Thompson has put Lamar Odom on notice. On Friday afternoon, Khloé Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a small brown bikini while rinsing off in an outdoor shower. It didn’t take long before the seductive post captured the attention of Lamar Odom, who was married to Kardashian between 2009 and 2016. The former NBA player hopped in the comments section to write, “Hottie” followed by a series of flames and heart emojis.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Photos of Boyfriend Devin Booker as They Mark 1st Anniversary

One year down! Kendall Jenner gave fans an intimate look at her relationship with Devin Booker as the pair celebrated their first anniversary. The 25-year-old model posted a handful of photos on her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 12, throwing it back to the April 2020 road trip that sparked the duo’s romance. “365,” Jenner captioned one snap before posting another picture of the couple cuddling on a private jet.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Kim Kardashian Admits Something VERY Embarrassing in KUWTK Deleted Scene

Get out the Poo-Pourri -- Kim Kardashian has an "embarrassing" bathroom confession to make. In a bonus scene from the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star hilariously admitted she accidentally clogged the toilet. Kim brought up the incident while sitting on the couch with her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy