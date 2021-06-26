Gap Debuted Their Iconic Hoodie In A Limited-Edition Brown Hue

Though the post-vax world promises to bring more optimistic days, there’s still a lot of comforts to be found in the loungewear we lived in during our year of lockdown. (I, for one, have had to clear entire drawers for the sweatsuits, silk pajama sets, soft bralettes, and cotton undies I accumulated.) Sure, “real” clothes are cool, but what if we kept unabashedly wearing loungewear in public? Can we live in that world? Uniqlo’s latest designer collab with fashion designer Maiko Kurogouchi (aka Mame Kurogouchi) answers those questions with a resounding YES. Kurogouchi applied her affinity for sophisticated layers, earth-tone palettes, and effortlessly chic silhouettes to Uniqlo LifeWear — the Japanese retailer's affordable innerwear line that includes signature AIRism and 3D Knit styles. What results from such a partnership is one very cool and limited-edition capsule featuring nearly-nude underwear, roomy tunics that double as house dresses, and knit-ribbed stretch pants that blur the line between what’s considered lazy clothes and going-out attire. And, with prices ranging from $8 to $60, there's not a lot to be mad about. As with all Uniqlo designer collaborations, these Mame Kurogouchi pieces are sure to sell out like proverbial hotcakes — so, we'd suggest snagging your favorites from the Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi lineup (we're featuring ours below!) while the styles are still plentifully in stock.