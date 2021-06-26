Cancel
Celebrities

Kevin Federline’s Feelings On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Revealed: ‘He Wants Her To Be Happy’

By Emily Selleck
Hollywood Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline only wants what’s best for the mother of his two kids, amid the pop star’s controversial conservatorship. Kevin Federline wants his ex Britney Spears to be “happy and healthy.” The former backup dancer, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with Brit, has reacted to her controversial conservatorship, after the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever. Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told E! News on June 25 that he wants the best for his ex-wife. “What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that. It doesn’t matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it’s having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in,” Mark explained.

hollywoodlife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
