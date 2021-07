It’s been two weeks since residents of the Regent Palace Condo buildings in Surfside were encouraged to evacuate, but not everyone has left. The condo association for the three-story oceanfront property — a two-building complex located six blocks from the site of the June 24 building collapse — issued a voluntary evacuation request earlier this month after an engineer found unsafe conditions on the roof of the property, said association President Joerg Dogondke. He said emergency shoring was then installed to reinforce 15 “compromised” columns in the garage.