Albuquerque, NM

4 dead, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEJtH_0ag2w0nz00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At least four people died, and another person was critically injured Saturday after a hot air balloon hit power lines and crashed, officials said.

Updated 2:15 p.m. EDT June 26: Victim identities have not been released but officials said two males including the pilot, and two females died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unclear, however, authorities said the gondola fell from about 100 feet before crashing into the median of a busy street. The envelope of the balloon, identified as a Cameron 0-120, floated away, eventually landing on the roof of a home.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The area is a hot spot for balloon enthusiasts. A nine-day event in October is one of the most photographed events globally.

“Our balloonists tend to be very much experts at navigating, but sometimes we have these types of tragic accidents,” police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

Original report: Albuquerque police said the balloon hit the power lines after 7 a.m. killing four people on board, KOAT reported. Another person was injured. That victim was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition.

The Public Service Company of New Mexico said 13,000 customers were without power, KRQE reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

