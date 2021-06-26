Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Sajan Prakash Becomes India’s First-Ever FINA ‘A’ Cut Swimmer

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLCM (50m) Sajan Prakash of India made history today at the Sette Colli Trophy, becoming the first swimmer from his nation to ever register a FINA ‘A’ Olympic cut. Competing in the slower heats of the men’s 200m fly at Swimming Stadium of the Foro Italico in Rome, Prakash powered his way to a new lifetime best of 1:56.38. The 27-year-old swimmers’ effort today hacked over half a second off of his previous PB and national standard of 1:56.96, a time he registered just earlier this month in Belgrade.

swimswam.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajan Prakash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fina#Swimming#The Sette Colli Trophy#Fina#Sajan Prakash 58th#Sette Colli#Pb#Indian#Swim Sajan#Saimedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Five women banned from Tokyo Olympics events

Five female distance sprinters, set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, have been barred from specific events due to their high natural testosterone levels. World Athletics rules stipulate that women competing in races between 400 meters and a mile are required to have testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter.
Worldswimswam.com

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe Nabs FINA ‘A’ Cut In 200 IM, But May Not Qualify

LCM (50m) Last-Chance Olympic Qualification Opportunity for Select Athletes. Following in Danielle Hill‘s footsteps after the Larne swimmer notched a 100m back FINA ‘A’ cut yesterday, Templeogue’s Ellen Walshe accomplished a similar feat in the women’s 200m IM today. While competing on day 2 of the Swim Ireland Performance Meet,...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Venezuela’s Alberto Mestre Hits FINA ‘A’ Cut with 21.93 50 FR (Bahamian Champs)

The 2021 Bahamas National Championships were held this past weekend in Nassau, serving as the final opportunity for those Caribbean swimmers to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. One such qualification did take place. Former Stanford swimmer Alberto Mestre clocked a 21.93 personal best to come in under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 22.01. Mestre represents Venezuela internationally.
Sportsswimswam.com

Srihari Nataraj Becomes India’s Second FINA “A” Cut in 2 Days

LCM (50m) For the 2nd time in 3 days, Indian backstroker Srihari Nataraj has broken the National Record in the men’s 100 meter backstroke. This time, swimming in a Sunday time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy meet in Rome, Nataraj swam 53.77. That improved upon his swim of 53.90 from Friday’s individual event, which in turn improved upon his 54.07 done at the controversial Uzbekistan Championships done earlier this year.
India19fortyfive.com

India’s Navy Is Becoming a Real Fighting Force Thanks to Russia

India and Russia have maintained a close relationship in recent years, even if the two nations could never actually be described as “allies.” As New Delhi has sought to expand its navy to confront potential aggression from China in the Indian Ocean, it needs to greatly modernize its shipbuilding capabilities and now Moscow has already stepped in to help.
Worldswimswam.com

Bolzano, Italy To Host First Physical FINA Diving Grand Prix Of The Year

The second leg of the FINA Diving Grand Prix, to be held in Bolzano, Italy, from July 2-4, will be the first physical meet of the 2021 edition. This meet will provide one of the rare international exposure opportunities to the diving elite to compete at the highest level in these difficult times.
Sportsswimswam.com

Cate Campbell Selected As Co-Olympic Flag Bearer For Australia At Tokyo Games

Campbell will bear the Australian flag alongside basketballer and fellow four-time Olympian Patty Mills. Current photo via Australian Olympic Committee. Five-time Olympic medalist Cate Campbell has been named one of Australia’s two flag bearers for the Opening Ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympic Games, as the freestyle sprinter will be joined by basketballer Patty Mills.
Public HealthNew York Post

Top US swimmer Michael Andrew refuses COVID vaccine ahead of Olympics

One of Team USA’s premier swimmers is heading to the Tokyo Olympics without being vaccinated. Michael Andrew, the 2016 world champion in the 100-meter individual medley who recently flirted with the 200-meter world record last month, has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. During a USA Swimming media call on Thursday, Andrew, 22, conceded that he will not be vaccinated in the “distant future.”
WorldFremont Tribune

Patel becomes India's 1st female swimmer at Olympics

Maana Patel made India's Olympic history on Friday (July 2) by becoming the country's first female swimmer to qualify for Tokyo 2020, after world governing body FINA approved her participation under the universality quota following some strong performances in European meets in the last three months.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk Scratches Euro Jrs 100 Fly Semi To Favour 50 Backstroke

LCM (50m) Ksawery Masiuk of Poland had a busy morning on day 3 of the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships. He swam both the 100 butterfly and 50 backstroke prelims and qualified for both semi-finals. Masiuk decided to scratch from the 100 butterfly semi for which he qualified in a tie for 5th place with Hungary’s Bence Peto (53.92). The swim for Masiuk was a bit off his PB in the event which sits at a 52.69 from April 2021.
Worldswimswam.com

Venezuela’s Alberto And Alfonso Mestre To Continue Family Legacy At Tokyo Games

Alberto Mestre Jr. and brother Alfonso will represent Venezuela at the Tokyo Games 35 years after their father swam in 2 Olympic finals. Archive photo via Alberto Mestre. The Venezuelan Olympic Committee has confirmed that Alfonso Mestre, Alberto Mestre Jr., and Jeserik Pinto will represent the country for swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The contingent is one swimmer smaller than the 4-strong roster that represented the country at Rio 2016. Tokyo 2020 will represent all 3 of their Olympic debuts.
Basketballhammerandrails.com

Edey, Furst, and Ivey Reach Quarterfinals of FIBA U-19 World Cup

My apologies for the dearth of posts on this event from this week. I am on vacation in Dauphin Island, Alabama with very spotty internet. That has not stopped our guys from having a real successful tournament at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst have been undefeated with Team USA, leading them to the quarterfinals. Zach Edey is also undefeated with Team Canada, also leading them to the quarterfinals. If each team wins their next game they will face off on Saturday in the semifinals.

Comments / 1

Community Policy