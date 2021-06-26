Sajan Prakash Becomes India’s First-Ever FINA ‘A’ Cut Swimmer

LCM (50m) Sajan Prakash of India made history today at the Sette Colli Trophy, becoming the first swimmer from his nation to ever register a FINA ‘A’ Olympic cut. Competing in the slower heats of the men’s 200m fly at Swimming Stadium of the Foro Italico in Rome, Prakash powered his way to a new lifetime best of 1:56.38. The 27-year-old swimmers’ effort today hacked over half a second off of his previous PB and national standard of 1:56.96, a time he registered just earlier this month in Belgrade.