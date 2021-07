An Escape from Tarkov wipe has been announced for Patch 0.12.11 roughly a week after a number of new events took place in the game. Escape from Tarkov is a looter shooter that's very different from other games in the genre. No, you won't be firing off a rocket launcher that explodes into colorful clouds of dust like in Borderlands 3; rather, the emphasis is on moving slowly and tactically. Talented and careful players can amass some pretty powerful gear that makes them a force to be reckoned with — and the playing field is about to be leveled.